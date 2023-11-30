India champion of South-South cooperation and global pursuit of SDGs: UN Dy Secretary General

New York [US], November 30 : United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed has called India a champion of South-South Cooperation and the global pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), bringing to life its philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' She appreciated India for its "unwavering commitment" and contributions through the fund.

In her address at the India-UN Development Partnership Fund - 6 years of Collaborative Partnership event, Amina J Mohammed stated, "India has long been a champion of South-South Corporation and the global pursuit of the SDGs bringing to life its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The world as one interconnected family. South-South Corporation not only distinguishes the India UN partnership fund but it also demonstrates the remarkable achievements that countries in the UN can accomplish when working together with developing nations across multiple SDGs."

Amina J Mohammed stated that the India-United Nations Development Fund has supported 76 development projects in 54 developing nations and highlighted the benefits of the installation of a solar water pumping system in Haiti.

She said, "In just six short years, this fund has supported 76 development projects collaborating with 54 developing countries through 12 United Nations entities and the able facilitation of the United Nations Office for South-South Corporation. With its diverse portfolio, the fund has achieved significant milestones making a positive difference in the most vulnerable of our communities."

Mohammed said that the fund provided drought-resilient seeds technical training and post-harvest support to small smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe. She said, "In Moldova, the fund's strength in national statistical systems, enabling countries to effectively harness various data sources, track demographic shifts, and strengthen their capacity to manage humanitarian crises."

She spoke about the power of South-South Cooperation in addressing the shared challenges faced by the world. She stressed that India UN Development Partnership Fund stands as a testament to extraordinary accomplishments that nations can achieve by uniting to create a "sustainable, equitable and just world."

"The India UN Development Partnership Fund stands as a testament to the extraordinary accomplishments that nations can achieve when they unite, surpassing borders and differences to create a sustainable, equitable and just world. Let's continue to work together with renewed vigour and solidarity, channelling our collective efforts towards a sustainable and equitable future for all," Amina J Mohammed stated.

In her remarks, Amina J Mohammed stressed the six years of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund compels them to contemplate the obstacles that the world faces in achieving sustainable development goals. She highlighted the vital role that South-South Corporation can play in overcoming these challenges.

She said, "Today, we are gathering on a momentous occasion to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. This occasion compels us to contemplate the tremendous obstacles we face in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. And the vital role that South-South Corporation can play in overcoming these challenges.

"As we approach the halfway market, implementing the 2030 agenda, recent crises have undeniably set back decades of hard-earned development gains. The need for urgent and decisive action has never been more pressing," she added.

She recalled that the political declaration at the SDG summit in September stands as a testament to shared commitments to the SDGs as our collective aspiration for a brighter future. She said that the political declaration delivered strong support for the rescue plan for the SDGs in the second half of implementation.

Speaking about the rescue plan, Mohammed stated that the plan includes prioritizing policies and investments that have transformative multiplier effects across all the goals as well as securing a massive surge in SDG financing for developing nations.

UN Deputy Secretary-General said, " Rescuing the SDGs also requires innovative collaborative solutions that transcend geographical boundaries and economic disparities while addressing each country's national development priorities. The India UN Development Partnership Fund exemplifies this global commitment."

Meanwhile, United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis congratulated India and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation for six years of collaborative partnership. He noted that the India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported 76 projects in 54 nations across the Global South and stressed that "this is no small feat."

Taking to X, Francis stated, "The India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported 76 projects in 54 countries across the Global South. This is no small feat, especially in this age of shrunken fiscal spaces compounded by the impacts of the pandemic and other global shocks. Congratulations to India and @UNOSSC for six productive years of this collaborative partnership - fostering inclusivity and advancing the principle of leaving no one behind."

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund is a dedicated facility established in 2017 within UNFSSC, according to the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation statement. It is supported and led by the Government of India, managed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system.

According to the statement, the India-UN Development Partnership Fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven, and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor