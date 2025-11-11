India, Chile agree to strengthen ties, push for early trade pact conclusion at 9th Foreign Office Consultations

Santiago [Chile], November 11 : India and Chile have agreed to accelerate ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and deepen cooperation across key sectors, following the 9th India-Chile Foreign Office Consultations held in Santiago on November 10.

The meeting was co-chaired by P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen, Secretary General of Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, building on the discussions held during Chilean President Gabriel Boric's state visit to India in April 2025.

Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, health, pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, science and technology, mining and mineral exploration, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, agriculture, and space. India also urged Chile to consider long-term agreements for the supply of critical mineral resources.

"India and Chile have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, connectivity, health & pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining & mineral exploration, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, space, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges. India requested Chile to consider long-term agreements for the supply of mineral resources," MEA said in the statement.

The two sides also agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance such as digital public infrastructure, innovation and green energy. The matter of easing visas for Indian professionals and business visitors was also discussed, particularly the launch of a multiple-entry visa for businesspersonsand professionals as announced by President Boric in April 2025.

"The two countries agreed to expand their ties into emerging fields, including digital public infrastructure, innovation, and green energy. They also discussed measures to ease business and professional travel, including the implementation of Chile's newly announced multiple-entry visa for Indian professionals and entrepreneurs," said MEA's statement.

To further diversify relations, both sides decided to expedite responses on several pending agreements, including cooperation in customs matters, recognition of the Indian pharmacopoeia, traditional medicine and yoga, social security, space collaboration, capacity building, education, and cultural exchange. Enhancing people-to-people links was identified as a key priority.

India and Chile also committed to working together on multilateral platforms on issues of mutual concern. Chile recently hosted the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Regional Conference of the International Solar Alliance, and both countries discussed deeper collaboration in renewable energy, technology sharing, and investments.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

According to the MEA, India-Chile relations have traditionally been characterised by warmth, friendship, and a commonality of views on a wide range of issues. Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC.

