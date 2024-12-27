"India, China achieved consensus to restore ground situation in certain areas along LAC," MoD year end review

New Delhi [India], December 27 : The Ministry of Defence has said that India and China have developed a broad consensus on achieving a broad consensus on the Line of Actual Control.

The statement by MoD, as part of its year end review, said that India and China are on the road to restore the ground situation in some areas along the LAC.

"India and China achieved a broad consensus to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC. Both countries have been holding talks at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security," the statement read.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on October 24, 2024, described the consensus as proof that continuous dialogue brings solutions," the statement added.

The statement said that the Indian Army had a "high state" of operational preparedness to ensure stability along the borders.

"The Indian Army (IA) maintained a high state of operational preparedness to ensure stability & dominance along all the frontiers including Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LC). Relentless counter terrorist operations were also carried out while constantly reviewing emerging and future threats to National security. Infrastructure development in border areas being one of the key imperatives of operational preparedness was given impetus in consonance with the 'Viksit Bharat Vision' of the Government," the statement read.

The statement said that although the situation along the LAC is stable, it is sensitive. The consensus involved agreement of disengagement and relocation of troops from Depsang and Demchok.

"Overall situation along the LAC is stable but sensitive. Post prolonged negotiations at Diplomatic and Military levels, on October 21, broad consensus has been achieved to restore ground situation based on principles of Equal and Mutual Security. Consensus achieved includes disengagement and relocation of troops from the friction areas of Depsang and Demchok followed by joint verification. Currently, blocking positions have been removed by both sides and joint verification has been completed. Patrolling activity has commenced to traditional patrolling areas in Depsang and Demchok," the statement said.

The Line of Control is peaceful, as per the statement, while the condition of Jammu and Kashmir is also improving despite reports of violence.

"Situation along the LC remains peaceful post the Director General Military Operations (DGsMO) Understandings of February 2021. However, Indian Army is monitoring the situation closely and remains prepared to respond to any escalation along the LC. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) continues to witness steadfast improvement despite intermittent spikes in violence," the statement said.

Earlier on December 20, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and China have reaffirmed their commitment to explore a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework" for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the political parameters and guiding principles agreed in 2005 in the 23rd Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China. The meeting was held in Beijing on December 18, with discussions focussed on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

From April-May in 2020, there was an enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side in the border areas and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. Since mid-May the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in several areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border area. These attempts were invariably met with an appropriate response from India, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

