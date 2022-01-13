India, China agree to maintain dialogue via military, diplomatic channels during 14th round of Commander's meeting

India and China agreed to stay in close contact with each other and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues during the 14th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting, according to the Defence Ministry statement on Thursday.

The meeting between the two neighbouring countries was held on Wednesday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

According to the ministry statement, representatives from the defence and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting where both sides had a "frank and in-depth" exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector.

Both India and China agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by the state leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

They noted that this would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector and enable progress in bilateral relations, as per the statement.

It added that both sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the western sector including during winter.

They agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

According to the statement, India and China also agreed that the next round of the Commanders' talks should be held at the earliest.

India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff and 14 rounds have been held so far including yesterday's one.

( With inputs from ANI )

