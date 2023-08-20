India, China continue discussions to resolve issues in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi [India], August 20 : In what could be a positive signal towards resolution of long pending issues between them, armies of India and China are holding ‘marathon discussions’ to resolve the long pending issues in Demchok and Depsang plains.

Sources in the defence establishment said that the Major General-level talks at Daulat Beg Oldie and Chushul to resolve the ongoing stand-off in Eastern Ladakh have been on since Friday morning with breaks with an objective to address the pending issues.

The two sides have held 19 rounds of talks so far to address the boundary issues in Eastern Ladakh since 2020 post-Chinese aggression there.

As part of the follow-up on discussions at Corps Commander level talks, the Indian Army and their Chinese counterparts are holding the Maj Gen-level talks.

The Indian side is being represented by Trishul Division Commander Maj Gen PK Mishra and Uniform Force Commander Maj Gen Hariharan at two different locations.

The talks are based on the outcome of the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks held between the two sides on August 13,14 at the Chushul Moldo border meeting point.

The two sides are discussing points about resolving legacy issues including resumption of patrolling in the Depsang plains and the issue of Chinese military presence at the CNN junction.

India and China have been in a stand-off situation for the last three years and relations at all levels have deteriorated due to the tensions on borders.

India and China have deployed over 50,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector across the Line of Actual Control.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had held extensive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and after that, only the 19th round of corps commander talks were held after a four-month gap.

