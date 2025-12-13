India, China hold constructive diplomatic talks during Joint Secy's visit to Beijing

Beijing [China], December 13 : India and China held a fresh round of diplomatic consultations in Beijing as Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh visited China from December 11 to December 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to a release issued on Friday, the MEA stated that during the visit, Ghosh called on Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and held detailed discussions with the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 11.

The talks were described as constructive and forward-looking, with both sides underscoring the importance of the strategic guidance provided by the leaders of India and China.

Both sides also positively assessed recent efforts aimed at stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties, with a particular focus on people-centric exchanges.

"The discussions were constructive and forward looking. Both sides highlighted the importance of strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and made a positive assessment of the progress in stabilizing and rebuilding bilateral ties, prioritizing people centric engagements," the release stated.

The two delegations also reviewed the planned exchanges and activities for 2026, while the Indian side pressed for the early resolution of pending export control issues.

"The two sides took stock of the exchanges and activities planned for the coming year. The Indian side emphasised on the need for early resolution of outstanding issues pertaining to export control. Regional and global developments of mutual interest were also briefly touched upon," the release added.

During his stay in Beijing, Ghosh also met the Director General (Asian Affairs) of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, where the two sides discussed bilateral trade and commercial matters.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in India is set to launch the online visa application system on December 22, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said that the applicants could fill out the form and upload application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu.

"Notice Regarding Online Visa Processing Approval- China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025. Applicants could enjoy convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details," the post read.

