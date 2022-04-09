India, China in competition for Myanmar's affections

New Delhi, April 9 The geostrategic significance of Myanmar intersects Chinese and Indian interests, and the contest between the two Asian giants over this would continue to shape the balance of power in this region.

Myanmar serves as a land bridge between India, East Asia and Southeast Asia. It also acts as a buffer state between India and China, who are at odds over border disputes.

Both the giants are at race, propelled by both economic and strategic security concerns, to enhance bilateral relationship with Myanmar.

China seems to be the closest strategic partner of Myanmar, but lack of trust has seeped in Naypyidaw due to Beijing's nefarious design.

In the meantime, India has its unique strategic engagement with Myanmar, and lately military and bilateral ties between the two countries have immensely increased.

Chinese's investments

Between 2016 and 2020, friendship blossomed between Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the Chinese leaders and China began extracting a large price by bagging big infrastructure projects in exchange for its guarantee "veto" at the UNSC.

During the National League for Democracy regime, China signed several MoUs for infrastructure projects, the largest being the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor

