"India, China should join hands together": Chinese journalist Zhang Xiao

Tianjin [China], August 31 : A Hindi-speaking Chinese journalist, Zhang Xiao, on Sunday pushed for a deeper cooperation between India and China, suggesting that such an alliance would pave the way for "immense opportunities" for both nations.

Zhang Xiao, who said her hindi name is Anjali, speaking in fluent Hindi, said, "We are neighbouring nations and leading developing countries of the world. We are two of the largest economies. Our trade cooperation is extensive...So, the opportunities are immense. We should not have tensions between us. We should join hands and work together...I believe China's high technology is well-known across the world. We can cooperate on this."

Speaking about the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Zhang Xiao said that the summit provides a good platform to further strengthen India-China relations.

"SCO provides a good platform to further strengthen India-China relations. Tianjin is an important city," she said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, marked a significant moment in India-China relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting, their first in seven years, to discuss ways to improve ties and cooperate on regional and global issues.

The meeting signifies a potential reset in India-China ties, which have been strained since the 2020 Galwan border clashes.

"An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed," PM Modi stated during the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi committed to taking India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity, during his bilateral talks with the Chinese President.

He appreciated the progress made on several fronts, including ties and peace, following the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries.

He said that an agreement has been reached on border management between the two countries.

"Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," PM Modi said.

Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of India-China friendship during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin, China.

Xi stated that it's the "right choice" for both nations to be friends, highlighting their shared historical and cultural ties. He also mentioned that the partnership between the "dragon and elephant" enables each other's success.

"China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world's two most populous countries and also important members of the Global South. We both share the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting solidarity and rejuvenation in developing countries, and advancing the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together," Xi Jinping said.

Recently, India and China have taken several steps to improve their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, the Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit on August 18 and August 19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on facilitating visas for tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin this evening. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

