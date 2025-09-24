"India clear on its stance; PM Modi vocal about ending Russia-Ukraine conflict": Dhruva Jaishankar

New York [US], September 24 : Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America, has refuted US President Donald Trump's claims that India is funding the Russia-Ukraine war through its continued purchase of Russian oil. He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been one of the most vocal leaders calling for an end to the conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar said India's oil purchases help stabilise global prices while prioritising national energy security.

"I think India has been very clear on that front. Prime Minister Modi has been one of the most vocal in calling for an end to the conflict, including in earlier meetings with President Putin... India has also presented a case for why it has continued to purchase oil from a variety of sources, including Russia, which has helped stabilise global oil prices. India is ultimately responsible for the energy security of its own country," he said.

The remarks come after President Trump accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war due to their purchase of Russian oil. Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump said, "China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil."

Trump's remarks come amid broader global conversations on regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, and follow recent trade-related tensions between India and the US. In July, the Trump administration announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Days later, an additional 25 per cent was imposed, bringing the total to 50 per cent, among the highest globally, with the US citing India's continued imports of Russian oil as a justification. The new tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India and the United States had earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal, but the proposed final round of talks scheduled for August was postponed. Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating an interim trade deal.

In July, President Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods despite hopes for an interim India-US trade deal that could have helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff, bringing the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. These tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India had expressed reservations about the US demand to open up its agricultural and dairy sectors, which are critical and sensitive areas providing livelihoods to a large section of the population. Earlier this year, in March, India and the US had initiated talks on a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to complete the first stage of the agreement by October-November 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor