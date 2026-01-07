India concerned over developments in Venezuela, urges dialogue: EAM Jaishankar

Luxembourg, Jan 7 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has said that India is concerned over the recent developments in Venezuela following the US "capture" of President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro remains in a New York jail following his capture by US forces.

The EAM urged all parties involved to prioritise the safety and well-being of the Venezuelan people amid the ongoing crisis.

"We are concerned at the developments, but we would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and the safety of the people of Venezuela," EAM Jaishankar said at an event in Luxembourg.

He underlined that India's primary concern is ensuring that the Venezuelan people emerge well from the crisis, noting the long history of good bilateral relations.

"At the end of the day, that is our concern, that we would want Venezuela, the country with whom over many, many years we've had very good relations, and people to come out well from whatever is the direction of events," he added.

The crisis in Venezuela escalated after a controversial US military operation on January 3 that resulted in the capture of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by US special forces in Caracas and their transfer to the United States to face criminal charges.

The operation, referred to as Operation Absolute Resolve, saw explosions and strikes in Venezuela's capital city, Caracas, and involved elite units of the US military.

Maduro and Flores were flown to New York, where they appeared in a federal court in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. He was ordered to remain in custody until his next hearing on March 17.

Maduro, appearing in court, maintained his innocence and described himself as "innocent, not guilty, and a decent man" while asserting that he remains the legitimate President of his country.

Following Maduro's capture, Venezuela's Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as Interim President by the nation's apex court.

Earlier, on January 4, too, India termed the recent developments in Venezuela "a matter of concern" and urged all concerned parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and is providing all possible assistance.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it further read.

"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," it added.

