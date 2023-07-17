India contributes USD 1,000,000 to promote Hindi language at United Nations

New York [US], July 17 : India has contributed USD 1,000,000 to the United Nations as part of the initiative to promote the usage of the Hindi language at the global organisation.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj handed over a cheque to Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications towards the expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the United Nations.

"Investing in linguistic inclusivity! PR @ruchirakamboj handed a cheque of $1,000,000 to USG @MelissaFleming towards expanding the usage of #Hindi in @UN. With the Hindi@UN project, we are breaking barriers & enhancing public outreach," the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Kamboj tweeted that this is a step towards fostering inclusive dialogue and understanding.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kamboj said, “Efforts of the United Nations to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content in the Hindi language have been appreciated in India and in countries where a Hindi-speaking population resides," according to the statement.

She further stated that the Government of India will continue to promote the use of the Hindi language in the United Nations for this purpose. India is pleased to partner with the United Nations, the press statement read.

Hindi@UN project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information of the UN, was launched in 2018, with the objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

The UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the following platforms: The website of the UN News (https://news.un.org/hi/), Twitter handle @UninHindi, Instagram handle “unitednationshindi,” a UN Facebook Hindi page and a weekly UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (https://soundcloud.com/un-news-hindi)

With 50,000 current followers on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram and 15,000 on Facebook, UN Hindi social media accounts publish nearly 1000 posts every year. The Hindi UN News website with 1.3 million annual impressions remains in the top ten in internet search engines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor