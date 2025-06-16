India, Cyprus to develop roadmap to provide strategic direction to bilateral cooperation, strengthen defence cooperation: PM Modi

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India and Cyprus will develop a strong roadmap to provide strategic direction to cooperation between the two countries.

He lauded the support of Cyprus for India becoming a permanent member of the Security Council and the country's continued support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

"After two decades, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Cyprus. This is an opportunity to write a new chapter in the India-Cyprus partnership. President Nikos Christodoulides and I held bilateral talks. Cyprus's Vision 2035 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 have similarities. That is why we will be working together towards our shared growth. Over the next five years, we will develop a robust roadmap to provide strategic direction to our cooperation," PM Modi said during the joint press statement with the Cyprus President.

"To further strengthen defence and security cooperation, emphasis will be laid on defence industry under the bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme. A separate dialogue will be initiated on cyber and maritime security," he added.

He thanked the Cyprus President for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him.

"The affection shown by the President and the people of Cyprus since I set foot on the soil of Cyprus yesterday has touched my heart. Just a while ago, I was honoured with Cyprus' highest civilian award. This award is not just mine but it is the award of 140 crore Indians. This is a stamp of unbreakable friendship between India and Cyprus. For this, I once again express my heartfelt gratitude," he said.

"We are grateful for Cyprus' continued support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism. To prevent terrorism, drugs and arms trafficking, a mechanism for real-time information exchange between our agencies will be developed," he added.

PM Modi and the Cyprus President held delegation-level talks earlier.

The Prime Minister said that India and the European Union are working to concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year.

"I had a discussion with President Nikos Christodoulides on the economic relations between our two countries. I noticed a sense of excitement and synergy within the business community regarding this. India and the European Union are working to concluding a Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year. Earlier this year, the India-Cyprus-Greece Business and Investment Council was launched. These initiatives will further strengthen business ties among our countries."

He called Cyprus a "favourite destination" for Indian tourists and said emphasis will be laid on creating direct air connectivity for them.

"We are excited to see the spread of yoga and Ayurveda in Cyprus," he said.

PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The Order of Makarios III, is named after Makarios III, the first president of Cyprus is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

"Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasized that the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour. He stated that honour symbolises their unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of people of two nations.

"This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," he said.

"This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus," he added.

PM Modi had arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades. He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport.

He received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. PM Modi and Cyprus President also interacted with leading CEOs during the business roundtable.

