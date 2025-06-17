India, Cyprus unveil strategic roadmap; strongly condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Cyprus concluded with the adoption of a Joint Declaration outlining a roadmap for deepened strategic cooperation between the two nations, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Cyprus also released coordinated statements underscoring the breadth of this renewed partnership.

As per the PMO release, Cyprus expressed solidarity and unwavering support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Both leaders "strongly condemned the gruesome killing of civilians in the recent heinous terrorist attacks in Pahalgam," reiterating their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The press release also highlighted the shared commitment of both sides to strengthening EU-India relations.

With Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in early 2026, both sides pledged to work towards the timely conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025, calling it a move of "significant economic and strategic potential."

According to the release, Prime Minister Modi's visit the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades was described as a "historic milestone" that "reaffirms the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations."

The visit was seen as a celebration of a shared past and a "forward-looking partnership" rooted in strategic vision and mutual trust.

The declaration noted that both leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues, acknowledging growing cooperation in economic, technological, and people-to-people domains.

Cyprus and India committed to furthering collaboration "as trusted and indispensable partners contributing to regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability."

The joint declaration reaffirmed both sides' shared valuesdemocracy, multilateralism, rule of law, and sustainable developmentand their support for a rules-based international order grounded in the UN Charter and international law.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of UNCLOS in securing freedom of navigation and maritime sovereignty.

Cyprus reiterated support for India's permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council.

Both countries agreed to coordinate closely within the UN, Commonwealth, and other international organizations, including supporting each other's multilateral candidacies.

The release also detailed the two sides' agreement to hold regular political dialogue, led by their respective foreign ministries, and to implement a bilateral Action Plan to guide cooperation across key sectors.

On defence and security, both nations reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, condemned terrorism in all its forms, and emphasized dismantling terrorist infrastructure and financing.

Cyprus expressed solidarity with India's fight against cross-border terrorism, and the two sides emphasized accountability for perpetrators.

Recognizing the changing global security environment, the leaders stressed the importance of enhancing strategic autonomy, cyber defence, and maritime cooperation. They agreed to explore greater naval collaboration, port calls, and joint maritime training.

The declaration further underlined the importance of institutional cooperation in emergency preparedness and crisis response, including evacuation and Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts.

On connectivity, Cyprus and India reiterated the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a multi-nodal initiative to promote economic integration and regional stability.

Cyprus was described as a gateway into Europe and welcomed as a hub for Indian maritime and logistics enterprises.

In the areas of trade, innovation, and technology, both leaders supported expanding bilateral trade and investment. They called for a Cyprus-India Business Forum and supported enhanced collaboration in innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

The release also mentioned plans to finalize a related MoU to promote research and tech partnerships.

Acknowledging people-to-people ties as a strategic pillar, the declaration confirmed efforts to finalize a Mobility Pilot Program Arrangement by the end of 2025. Both sides also agreed to improve tourism and explore direct air connectivity.

An agreement to prepare a comprehensive 2025-2029 Action Plan to steer bilateral relations was included in the joint declaration, under the supervision of the foreign ministries of both countries.

