India, Czech Republic hold review of bilateral ties at 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], January 16 : India and the Czech Republic held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, where both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The discussions, on Wednesday, focused on progress in political relations, high-level visits, trade and investments, cooperation in science and technology, defence, and people-to-people exchanges, particularly through student mobility. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

"Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral, regional and international issues. Discussions were focused on the progress made in political relations including exchange of high-level visits, trade and investments, cooperation in S&T, defence partnership, and people-to-people contacts including through mobility of students between the two countries. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The meeting was co-chaired by MEA Joint Secretary (Central Europe) M Anand Prakash, and Director General of the Non-European Countries, Economic and Development Cooperation Section, Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Katerina Sequensova.

Sequensova also met MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal for a detailed discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

"India and the Czech Republic have maintained close relations and agreed to elevate their cooperation to a Strategic Partnership on Innovation during the Czech Prime Minister's visit to India in January 2024," the statement added.

Both sides also agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient time in Prague.

India's relations with the Czech Republic (former Czechoslovakia) have always been warm and friendly and have a long history. In the mediaeval ages, the Kingdom of Bohemia (now a part of the Czech Republic) traded with India in precious goods and Indian spices, according to the MEA.

During the Czech National Revivala cultural movement that took place during the 18th and 19th centuries with the purpose of reviving the Czech language, culture and national identityprominent Czech scholars got inspired by ancient Indian culture. They found a similarity between Czech and the mother of all languages, Sanskrit.

Diplomatic relations were established with Czechoslovakia on November 18, 1947. After the dissolution of Czechoslovakia on 1 January 1993, India immediately recognised the Czech Republic.

