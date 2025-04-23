India declares Pakistani military advisors Persona Non Grata, closes Attari Check Post in wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi [India], April 23 : The Ministry of External Affairs briefed mediapersons on Wednesday about the slew of measures announced in the wake of the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that recognising the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures, which included five key decisions.

Misri said, "The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions."

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Misri said, "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025."

Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".

Misri also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. "Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India."

The Foreign Secretary said that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025.

Misri told mediaperspons that the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. "It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account."

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

