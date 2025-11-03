India delivers food for earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], November 3 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India delivered food items for families affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Official spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal shared images of aid sent by India.

"Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake. India first responder," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1985323730932002970

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences at the loss of lives in an earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces of the landlocked nation.

Jaishankar said that the Indian relief material is being distributed, and supplies of medicines will reach soon.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1985310475325001759

The earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck northern Afghanistan near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the early hours of Monday at around 2:00 am IST, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 300 others.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1985085880802173408

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," the EAM added.

Afghanistan's shrine of Mazar-i-Sharif, also known as The Blue Mosque, was seen damaged after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

The disaster adds to the list of deadly quakes to hit the country since the Taliban took power in 2021, which has tested the Taliban's capacity to govern as foreign aid dwindles. Just two months ago, an earthquake in the east killed more than 2,000, as per Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor