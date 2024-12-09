India desires positive, constructive ties with Bangladesh, relationship is people-centric: Vikram Misri

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 : India desires positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday and noted that the relationship is people-centric that has the benefit of people as its key motivational force.

The Foreign Secretary, who visited Bangladesh, told reporters in Dhaka that he had frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with his interlocutors in the neighbouring country.

Misri said he discussed the entire gamut of issues in the "extremely important bilateral relationship".

"Today's discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations, and I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors. I emphasized that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We have always seen in the past, and we continue to see in the future, this relationship as a people-centric and people-oriented relationship, one that has the benefit of all the people as its central motivational force," he said.

"This is reflected on a daily basis in the development projects that have been executed on the ground in Bangladesh and that continue to be developed. It is also reflected in the mutually beneficial engagement we have on a whole set of issues ranging from trade, commerce, connectivity, power, water, and energy, and development cooperation, consular cooperation, and cultural cooperation," he added.

The Foreign Secretary said there is no reason why the "mutually beneficial cooperation" should not continue to deliver in the interests of both our peoples.

Misri said he is in Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammad Jashimuddin "for discussions and consultations on the entire gamut of issues in the extremely important bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

He said snce the political changes in Bangladesh in August this year, there has of course been contact between our leaderships and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to greet the Chief Advisor on his assumption of office.

"The two of them had a very cordial telephone conversation thereafter, and the Chief Advisor also accepted the Prime Minister's invitation to speak at the third Voice of the Global South Summit that was held in August this year," he said.

"Since then, the External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Affairs Advisor have also been in touch. They met each other on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September this year, and my visit follows those interactions and is the first Foreign Secretary-level structured engagement between the two sides following those developments," he added.

The Foreign Secretary have underlined India's desire to work closely with the Interim Government of Bangladesh. He also raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials.

"We also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties," he said.

"A constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities, and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction," he added.

Misri visited the neighbouring county to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) led by him and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashimuddin which were held at the State guest house Padma.

Misri earlier in the day met with Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh.

This is the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since Shiekh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

Arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the statement added.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor