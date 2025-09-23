India details "heat action" plan at UNGA, calls for stronger disaster cooperation

New York [US] September 23 : Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, on Monday (Local time) attended the high-level segment of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, where he highlighted India's "readiness to work with partners to support the Global South in responding to environmental disasters", the MEA said.

At the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat, Ambassador George mentioned India's national Heat Action Plans as a key framework to tackle rising temperatures. He pointed to the use of digital tools for last-mile alerts and promotion of low-cost cooling solutions as part of India's domestic response to climate risks.

Speaking at the session alongside representatives from Singapore, Maldives, European Union and Finland, he said India stood ready to work with partners, particularly in the Global South, to strengthen early warning systems, risk reduction and disaster management measures. Rising global temperatures, he noted, have left vulnerable countries most exposed to environmental disasters, and collective action was necessary to address this challenge.

Subsequently, Ambassador George also attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the UNGA. He reiterated India's commitment to the values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter and stressed the need for reforms to make the organisation to better reflect the realities of contemporary times, India at UN wrote in a post on X

Further, Ambassador George represented India at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at UN Headquarters.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where the two covered a range of issues of concern. Jaishankar said the two agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in priority areas.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch."

