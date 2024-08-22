India discusses bilateral cooperation with Panama, looks forward to prosperous future together

Panama City, Aug 22 Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a significant meeting with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez on Thursday to discuss future areas of bilateral cooperation.

This visit marks the first ministerial-level visit from India to Panama within the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office.

Following the meeting in Panama City, MoS Margherita took to his X handle and said, "Had a fruitful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez today, where we discussed areas of mutual interest. Looking forward to continued India-Panama collaboration for a prosperous future together!"

The Panamanian Foreign Minister also expressed his gratitude, stating, "I thank Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, for his visit to Panama and reiterating his government's interest in deepening the vintage of friendship and collaboration between our countries."

During the meeting, Javier Martinez emphasised India's value as a partner in Panama's progress, highlighting the potential for growth and mutual benefit between the two nations.

Javier Martinez also noted that under the leadership of Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, Panama is committed to working closely with India to achieve shared goals.

In addition to his meeting with the Panamanian Foreign Minister, MoS Margherita interacted with Panamanian ministers, members of the Indian diaspora, ambassadors, business leaders, and media representatives.

"It's heartening to note that Panama has a 15,000-strong Indian community which is integrated well with Panamanian society," the MoS remarked.

MoS Margherita arrived in Panama on Wednesday, where he received a warm welcome from the Indian Ambassador to Panama, Sumit Seth.

This visit focused on further strengthening the growing ties between India and Panama, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation and collaboration in various fields.

India has warm and cordial political relations with Panama. These relations date back to the middle of the 19th century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of the Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal in the early 20th century. The diplomatic relations between the two countries, however, were officially established in 1962.

