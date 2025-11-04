India dispatches recovery plane to Mongolia; passengers to return tonight

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 4 : The Embassy of India in Mongolia has extended swift assistance to passengers of Air India Flight AI 174, which made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport on Sunday evening.

The Embassy further informed that Air India has dispatched a recovery aircraft from India, which is expected to arrive in Ulaanbaatar by Monday evening. "Air India has informed that the recovery Aircraft from India is likely to arrive in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by this evening (04 Nov 2025) and the passengers will return to India tonight itself," it said.

According to a post on X by the Embassy of India in Mongolia, "On 03 November 2025, Air India Flight AI 174, operating from San Francisco to New Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at around 1959 hrs at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia."

On 03 November 2025, Air India Flight AI 174, operating from San Francisco to New Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at around 1959 hrs at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia. On receipt of information from Air India, one hour prior to the landing, a team… pic.twitter.com/W17ntzuq6b— India in Mongolia (@IndiainMongolia) November 4, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Embassy said, "On receipt of information from Air India, one hour prior to the landing, a team of Embassy officials were immediately deputed at the Airport to facilitate immigration and hotel stay of the 228 passengers plus crew members."

"With the assistance of the Embassy Consular team, all immigration & visa facilitation, transportation, hotel accommodation, etc. was arranged in coordination with the Mongolian Authorities. The passengers are being looked after," the post added.

Earlier, Air India had stated that its San Francisco-Delhi flight made the precautionary landing after the flight crew detected a potential technical issue while en route to India. The airline confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and that it was working closely with partners to support passengers and ensure their early return.

Passengers of the flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and provided hotel accommodation after immigration procedures, the airline said in a separate statement.

In a post on X, Air India said, "AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia. With the help of our partners and local authorities, Air India has extended immediate assistance to the passengers. They were served meals on board and have been disembarked. Hotel arrangements have been made for their stay after clearing immigration procedures at the airport, while Air India makes alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi, at the earliest."

The airline added, "Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this unforeseen diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience."

Reiterating its commitment to safety, Air India said the aircraft made the landing after the crew suspected a technical snag. "AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," the airline said.

The Embassy assured that it is "extending all possible assistance to the passengers and Air India."

Earlier, on October 17, an Air India flight was cancelled due to a technical issue. Subsequently, on October 19, the airline operated an additional flight from Milan to Delhi to accommodate affected passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor