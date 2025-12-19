India distributes assistance kits, restores bridge in Sri Lanka post Cyclone Ditwah havoc

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 19 : Under India's assistance to Sri Lanka as Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, distributed assistance kits.

Ditwah had affected the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo and the Bhaktivedanta Children's Home 'Gokulam' in Wattala.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Colombo said, "Floods in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah severely affected the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo and the Bhaktivedanta Children's Home 'Gokulam' in Wattala. As part of India's continued assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, HC Santosh Jha distributed assistance kits among families in Kolonnawa in coordination with All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association, and among children of 'Gokulam' at the ISKCON Temple in Colombo, where they have been relocated."

Indian Army engineers are also preparing and supporting bridge-restoration efforts to reconnect disrupted road networks.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Colombo said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu restoring connectivity on the ground! Indian Army engineers are working steadily along the A35 near Kilinochchi, preparing and supporting bridge restoration efforts to reconnect disrupted road networks and ease movement for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah."

Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy, Sri Lanka, distributed Dry Rations packets to 200 families of Nuwara Eliya affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy said, "Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to provide essential food items to people of Sri Lanka. AHC Saranya V S, distributed Dry Rations packets to 200 families of Nuwara Eliya affected from Cyclone Ditwah in the presence of Ms. Madhuri Liyanage, Assistant Director (Planning), Divisional Secretariat, Thalawakele, Hon. Rajamani Prasad, Chairman of Kotagala Pradheshiya Sabha, Mayors, Deputy Chairmans, Members of Local Councils from CWC, NPP and TPA in Nuwara Eliya district and other government officials. India reaffirms its steadfast solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka during this period of recovery."

In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Sri Lanka affected by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

