India-EU Connectivity Partnership can deliver sustainable connectivity solutions in the Global South: MEA Secy Dammu Ravi

Brussels [Belgium], October 27 : Dammu Ravi, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) emphasised that India-EU Connectivity Partnership can deliver sustainable connectivity solutions in the Global South catering to local needs.

He underlined the 'ambitious agenda' set during India's G20 Presidency while addressing the closing plenary of Global Gateway Forum in Brussels on Friday.

"Sec (ER) Dammu Ravi addressed the closing plenary of #GlobalGatewayForum in Brussels Underlined the ambitious agenda set at #G20Summit2023 The Connectivity Partnership can deliver sustainable connectivity solutions in the Global South catering to local needs", the Indian Embassy in Belgium posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On the sidelines of the event, the MEA Secy also held a meeting with European Investment Bank Vice President Kris Peeters and discussed India's partnership with EIB in the areas of urban mobility and clean energy, especially green hydrogen.

Dammu Ravi also held a meeting with Michael Hager, Head of Cabinet of the European Commission and Valdis Dombrovskis, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission.

They discussed the progress in India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), and cooperation for the further growth of India-EU trade relations.

Notably, the negotiations for an FTA between the EU and India were relaunched last year, marking a significant step in trade relations.

FTA aims to eliminate trade barriers between participating countries, facilitating smoother import and export processes and fostering stronger trade relations.

Talks initially began in 2007 but were frozen in 2013. The decision to resume negotiations in 2021 reflects the shared commitment to deepen economic ties and promote free and hassle-free trade between the two major partners.

The negotiations encompass a wide range of areas, including sustainability, labour standards, and environmental considerations, to ensure that trade benefits both parties without adverse impacts on the environment or labour rights.

Meanwhile, the first ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) took place in Brussels, Belgium in May this year.

