India-EU Energy Panel holds 10th meeting in Brussels, focuses on energy transition

Brussels [Belgium], November 24 : The 10th meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel took place in Brussels which focused on the energy transition priorities of both sides and reviewed the achievements of the 2nd Phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2021-2024.

The meeting, which took place on November 21, was co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ms. Ditte Juul Jorgensen, Director-General for Energy, European Commission.

Representatives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Power attended the meeting from the Indian side, while the EU was represented by the Directorate General for Energy and the Directorate General for Climate Action of the European Commission.

During the meeting, the two sides undertook and completed joint initiatives involving technical cooperation in 51 activities divided into nine sectors.

The two sides have also charted out the framework for green hydrogen cooperation, which includes cooperation on green hydrogen policies between India and the EU.

EU and its member states participated in the International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2024 in India, while India joined as an exclusive country partner of the European Hydrogen Week 2024.

India and the EU also entered into long-term research commitments to jointly support clean energy projects as part of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council Working Group on Clean and Green Technologies, which was established in January 2023.

The two sides adopted the Work Plan for the 3rd Phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (2025-2028), which will focus on deeper cooperation in five priority areas, which are- green hydrogen, offshore wind, regional connectivity, electricity market integration and smart grids, energy efficiency, and energy and climate diplomacy.

The two sides have set out an extensive agenda for green hydrogen cooperation which includes assessing infrastructure development feasibility, regulatory and technology cooperation, and strengthening of supply chains.

The Panel also welcomed the participation of the EU and EU Member States in the International Solar Alliance. Additionally, India and the EU also reiterated their cooperation with the International Energy Agency and agreed to engage closely on clean energy within the G20 framework.

