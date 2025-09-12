India-EU hold talks on deepening security and defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday met with the European Union Political and Security Committee (PSC) delegation, led by Chair Delphine Pronk.

Discussions on both sides focused on deepening security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Strategic Partnership, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met today with the EU Political and Security Committee (PSC) delegation, led by Chair Ms. Delphine Pronk, which paid its first-ever visit to Asia. Discussions focused on deepening security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Strategic Partnership and exchange of views on latest regional and international developments."

Earlier on Thursday, the delegation led by Pronk met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "The EU Political & Security Committee (PSC), led by Mrs Delphine Pronk, met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on their maiden visit to India. Discussions focused on capacity building, capability enhancement & emerging challenges. Delegation was also briefed on Information Fusion Centre- Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR)."

Pronk also thanked the Indian delegation for the discussions.

In a post on X, she said, "Thank you, Defence Secretary Singh, for discussing today with EU's Political and Security Committee on strengthened EU-India security & defence cooperation, regional & global security challenges. EU & India are natural partners"

Meanwhile, the EU and India held their 15th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) on Wednesday in Brussels.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy in the European External Action Service, and KD Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter-terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, MEA stated.

Both sides condemned the heinous terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, and the EU reiterated its condolences to India for the killing of innocent civilians.

