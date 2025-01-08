India, EU reaffirm commitment for democratic values, human rights at 11th Dialogue

New Delhi [India], January 8 : The 11th India - European Union (EU) Human Rights Dialogue was held in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India.

"During the Dialogue, India and the EU reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and to the promotion and protection of all human rights. They emphasized the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights," the MEA said in a press release.

"The two sides also welcomed regular and meaningful, free and frank discussions under the framework of the Dialogue. At the outset, the two sides congratulated voters in India and the EU who participated in the two largest democratic exercises of 2024 - the Indian General Election and the European Elections, which were strong demonstrations of political and electoral rights in action," it added.

They further outlined their approaches, achievements, and challenges in their respective journeys towards the shared goal of advancement of all human rights and exchanged views on related developments in India and the EU since the last Dialogue in July 2022.

Reflecting their commitment to upholding human rights, they both agreed on the need to safeguard the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors and organisations and other relevant stakeholders such as journalists, respecting freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly.

The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment, while India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right.

Both sides discussed the issues related to civil and political rights; social, economic, and cultural rights; elimination of discrimination in all its manifestations; freedom of religion or belief; countering religious hatred; freedom of expression and opinion, both online and offline; gender, LGBTQI+ and the rights of the child; women's empowerment; and technology and human rights. The two sides also exchanged views on the rights of migrants and Business and Human Rights.

India and the EU also recognized the importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights. Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in the multilateral fora, particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In this regard, they committed to closer cooperation and more regular exchanges between the Permanent Missions of India and the EU in Geneva, "in order to identify further opportunities for joint action." They also discussed cooperation on "humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in accordance with international humanitarian law."

"Both sides looked forward to continuing the constructive dialogue at the next Human Rights Dialogue in 2026," the statement added.

