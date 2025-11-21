India, EU review cooperation on clean energy, climate partnership

Brussels [Belgium], November 21 : MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George met, General Energy of the European Commission, Ditte Juul Jorgensen on Thursday (local time) and reviewed cooperation under the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met DG ENER @Energy4Europe Ms. Ditte Juul Jorgensen. They reviewed cooperation under the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership, including in the areas of solar, wind and green hydrogen," Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, The 8th India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations took place in New Delhi on Monday.

"It was co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and State Secretary for Foreign Policy Lotte Machon. They took stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and the Joint Action Plan for the term 2021-26, the Ministry of External Affairs shared in a post on X.

According to the MEA, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expand the scope of collaboration in areas such as political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, shipping, water, agriculture & animal husbandry, food processing, research and development, and mobility.

Notably, they also agreed to further cooperation in the areas of defence & security, new and emerging technologies and the Arctic. Both sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its manifestations.

"Denmark is a trusted partner in the EU. The Danish side reiterated its support for the early conclusion of India-EU FTA during Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation", MEA said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor