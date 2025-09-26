India expects smooth, peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 26 India on Friday said that it expects a smooth and peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh through free, fair, credible and inclusive elections which are set to be held next year.

While addressing a regular press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was also asked about the triumph of the Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) in the Dhaka University Students Union elections for the first time since Bangladesh’s Independence in 1971.

The ICS, which had played a lead role in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, was the third most active non-state armed group according a study that was conducted in 2013.

"I have no comments to offer on the university level elections that have recently been held in Bangladesh. On the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in February of next year, we have repeatedly underlined our expectation of a smooth and peaceful democratic transition through free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in the country," said the MEA spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Muhammad Yunus's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced that the general elections in the country will be held by February 15, 2026.

Addressing reporters in Sreepur Upazila of Magura district, he stated that elections will be held as per the schedule set by the interim government despite the clash of opinion among political parties.

“If there is a party, there will be differences of opinion. Otherwise, why are there different parties? If you are like me, then you will join my party. That is why there will be differences of opinion within the political party. But we are saying again, the elections will be held by February 15,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily ‘Jugantor’ quoted the Press Secretary as saying.

Reiterating that the elections would be held on time, Alam warned against any attempt to derail the electoral process.

“There is no possibility of postponing the election. Any ill attempt to disrupt this process will not succeed,” he asserted.

“This election will not only determine the future of governance but will also lay the groundwork for subsequent elections and the overall political system of Bangladesh,” he added.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically-elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

