India expresses commitment to ideals of peace, security at UN Day celebrations in Kenya

Nairobi, Oct 24 India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN Habitat, Adarsh Swaika on Friday attended an event commemorating 80th anniversary of the United Nations at the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), expressing New Delhi's commitment to the ideals of peace and security as well as development and progress.

The Indian Embassy in Kenya noted that the event showcased many accomplishments of the UN over the past 80 years.

"PR Adarsh Swaika attended the UN 80 anniversary celebrations at the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) today. The event showcased the many accomplishments of the UN in these 8 decades. India has always been and will continue to be a strong votary of the UN and multilateralism. India is committed to the ideals of peace and security as well as development and progress," Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

United Nations marks its 80th anniversary on Friday, celebrating eight decades of promoting global peace, human rights, social progress, and sustainable development. United Nations Day, on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared a video message on the occasion of UN's 80th anniversary, urging people to commit themselves to solving problems. He also spoke about the challenges that lie ahead, like "escalating conflicts, climate chaos, runaway technologies, and threats to the very fabric of our institution."

He said, 'We the peoples of the United Nations...'. These are not just the opening words of the United Nations Charter – they define who we are. The United Nations is more than an institution. It is a living promise – spanning borders, bridging continents, inspiring generations. For eighty years, we have worked to forge peace, tackle poverty and hunger, advance human rights, and build a more sustainable world – together."

"As we look ahead, we confront challenges of staggering scale: escalating conflicts, climate chaos, runaway technologies, and threats to the very fabric of our institution. This is no time for timidity or retreat. Now, more than ever, the world must recommit to solving problems no nation can solve alone. On this UN Day, let’s stand together and fulfil the extraordinary promise of your United Nations. Let’s show the world what is possible when we the peoples choose to act as one," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar launched a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 80th anniversary of UN in New Delhi on Friday while highlighting the need for reformed multilateralism which reflects hopes and aspirations of the Global South.

"Delighted to launch a commemorative postage stamp today in New Delhi to mark the 80th anniversary of UN. Congratulate India Post Office for successfully organising the open competition to design the commemorative stamp. The stamp rightly showcases the need for peace in this era of conflict. Highlighted the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of the hopes and aspirations of the Global South. And underlined India’s strong commitment to UN ideals and greater international cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

