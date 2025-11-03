India extended significant support to Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival, says Bhutanese PM Tobgay

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 3 : Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay on Monday said that the inspiration behind the Global Peace Prayer Festival is the royal vision, as King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck wished to conduct it.

Tobgay, while talking to ANI, said that the festival is important as it is coinciding with the king's 70th birthday.

"First and foremost, I wish you welcome back to Bhutan and welcome to the inaugural Global Peace Prayer Festival. Inspiration behind this festival is really a royal vision. His Majesty the King commanded that we conduct a global Peace Prayer Festival based on our spiritual heritage which is rooted in the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism and His Majesty the King commanded this particular time because the world needs peace but also coinciding with His Majesty the 4th King's 70th birth anniversary. So His Majesty the 4th King (Jigme Singye Wangchuck) will turn 70 very soon and as you know that he abdicated the throne when he was 51 around the time that he introduced democracy in Bhutan. So he's turning 70," he said.

He further said that the world needed peace, and the message needed a profound ceremony for delivering the message.

"His Majesty the King commanded that while the world needs peace and we need to conduct a profound sacred ceremony praying for global peace, should what better time to do it than coinciding with His Majesty the fourth King's 70th birthday anniversary," he said.

He further said that there is a hub in Bhutan for Buddhism, as they are the last surviving Vajrayana kingdom on the earth.

"I don't know about a bridge but we are already a hub. We are the last surviving Vajrayana kingdom on the earth. Not only are we a last surviving Vajrayana country but Vajrayana, the traditions, the spirituality of Vajrayana Buddhism is thriving in Bhutan and His Majesty the King has already invited all different schools of Vajrayana to set up a base in the city and the city is now going to be an international hub for Vajrayana Buddhism," he said.

Tobgay further toldthat a significant part of the festival is being conducted with Indian assistance.

"There are many Indian spiritual masters taking part in the festivals. They are also conducting prayers, leading prayers in the Global Peace Prayer Festival. Many practitioners from India are here and there many different sects of Buddhism who are attending the Global Peace Prayer Festival. And this prayer festival is being conducted with significant support from the Government of India too," he said.

He then said that India and Bhutan collaborate in this field too. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he allowed sacred relics of Lord Buddha to be brought to Thimphu for the festival.

"We already collaborate. In fact, in four days' time, one of the most sacred relics of Lord Buddha is going to be arriving in Bhutan. Prime Minister Modi has granted permission that this very sacred, special, precious relics be flown into Bhutan so that the worshippers in Bhutan and around the world can worship this, offer prayers and worship this sacred relic during the Global Peace Prayer Festival," he said.

Tobgay said that other areas of cooperation, like in Bodhgaya, there is a monastery built on land that is gifted to Bhutan by India.

"But there are many other cooperations. Like I said, the Global Peace Prayer Festival is being conducted with support also from the Government of India. Many Bhutanese visit India. Some of them do visit India almost every year. They go on pilgrimage to the sacred Buddhist sites in India, especially in Bodhgaya. In Bodhgaya, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, we have a monastery there built on land that is gifted to Bhutan by the Government of India. Most recently in Rajgir, His Holiness Je Khenpo, our Chief Abbot inaugurated another Buddhist monastery, Bhutanese Buddhist monastery in Rajgir, again on land gifted to us by the Government of India," he said.

"There are many Bhutanese scholars who study in Indian universities, particularly in the Nalanda University," he said.

The Global Peace Prayer Festival will be held in Thimphu, Bhutan from 4 to 19 November 2025.

