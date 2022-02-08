India extends Sri Lanka financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD, discusses fishermen issue

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris concludes his two-day official visit to India from February 6 to 8, where both sides discussed the fishermen's issue and India provided financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD to Sri Lanka, said the High Commission of Sri Lanka in its official statement.

The two sides agreed on the urgent need to convene all bilateral mechanisms on the fishermen's issue.

Notably, this was the first visit of the Foreign Minister to New Delhi after assuming office as the Foreign Minister in August last year.

The invitation for the visit was extended by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Peiris met with his counterpart Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also called on the Foreign Minister.

Jaishankar assured long-standing friendship between the two countries will always be a source of support to Sri Lanka.

The bilateral talks focussed on a wide range of matters of mutual interest, which included economic cooperation, power and energy cooperation, connectivity, people to people contact among others.

Particular attention was drawn to the energy security of Sri Lanka, and referring to the recently inked Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm agreements. The prospects for renewable energy cooperation, particularly in the wind and solar power sectors were also discussed at the talks.

The discussion centred on the potential for Indian investments in priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing and manufacturing for which Peiris invited Indian investments.

Ministers agreed on the early finalization of several agreements and MoUs in the areas of defence, culture and education, that are pending between the two countries.

Furthermore, Jaishankar is to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka in March this year, said the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

