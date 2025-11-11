India eyeing joint production of lethal Israeli missile systems: Report

Tel Aviv, Nov 11 India is not only planning to procure Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) Air Lora ballistic missiles and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' Ice Breaker cruise missiles, but also manufacture them as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, recent reports have cited.

The development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Israeli Defence Director General Amir Baram to boost defence collaboration between India and Israel.

“This strategic dialogue with India takes place at a critical juncture for both countries. Our partnership is based on deep mutual trust and shared security interests. We view India as a first-rate strategic ally and are determined to continue deepening cooperation in defense, technology and industry,” Jewish News Syndicate quoted Baram as saying

Citing the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the Israeli media outlet Globes reported that India accounted for about 34 per cent of Israeli defence exports between 2020 and 2024, making it the biggest customer of Israel’s defence industries

“Previous reports in India have already suggested that India wants Air Lora missiles following the great success of the Rampage missiles during recent skirmishes with Pakistan. Rampage has a range of about 250 kilometers, and the Indian Air Force deploys it on Sukhoi 30 and MiG 29 aircraft. It is very precise, but its range puts India’s combat aircraft at risk from Pakistan’s Chinese-produced air defence systems. The Air Lora missile has a range of 400 kilometres, which enables combat aircraft to hit their targets without endangering themselves in the face of advanced air defences,” the report in Globes detailed.

“Air Lora, which was developed in IAI’s MLM Division, is designed for attacking missile sites, military bases, and air defence systems, without endangering planes and pilots. The missile weighs 1,600 kilogrammes, flies at supersonic speeds, and uses satellite navigation protected against disruption. One of its outstanding features is that it is ‘fire and forget’, meaning that once it has been launched at the target, there is no need to guide it. It can carry various warheads, for deployment against soft targets or against bunkers. With its 400 kilometres range and accuracy to within 10 metres, it will enable India to hit any Pakistani base,” it added.

The report stressed that India has also expressed interest in the Israeli 'Ice Breaker' cruise missile, which is designed to strike land and sea targets at ranges of about 300 km.

“The missile is effective in all weather conditions, can function well in environments saturated with electronic warfare, and has infrared (IIR)-based navigation and missile guidance capabilities, which, through AI, can acquire and identify targets,” it noted

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor