India faces challenges to peace, stability from cross-border terrorism, says Foreign Secy

New Delhi [India], June 12 : In response to a question about repeated terrorist incidents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other areas, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism, poses significant challenges to peace and stability in the region.

While addressing a special briefing on Wednesday, he said, "Look, so far as the issue of terrorism is concerned and the nature of cross-border terrorism that India faces, I am sure that in terms of the challenges that such instances pose to the general peace and stability in the region."

"They would suitably figure in the Prime Minister's bilateral conversation as and when it is necessary, depending upon the agenda of bilateral discussions."

Recently, one of the terror incidents took place in Reasi district on June 9, killing at least nine pilgrims, Jammu and Kashmir police said on June 10 that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.

The special briefing was held by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on the visit of the Prime Minister to Italy for the G7 Summit on Thursday, in which India confirmed its participation in the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, aimed at paving a path towards peace in Ukraine, which is scheduled to be held on June 15-16.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the decision regarding the representative from India who will be participating in the Peace Summit will be informed once it is decided.

"India will be participating at the Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland, at an appropriate level. That consideration is currently going on in the system. As and when we have a decision on the representative from India who will be participating, we will be very happy to share it with you," Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday.

