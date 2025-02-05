India featured in UN's Honour Roll for timely payment of regular budget assessments

New York [US], February 5 : The Permanent Mission of India in New York announced on Tuesday that India has once again been included in the 'Honour Roll' of the United Nations (UN) for paying its regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day period specified in the Financial Regulations of the UN.

In a statement, the Mission said, "India yet again featured in the 'Honor Roll' of UN as one of the countries that have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day period specified in Financial Regulation 3.5 of the UN. The Honour Roll includes select Member States that have successfully fulfilled their financial commitment to the UN within 30 days of receiving a payment note."

The UN General Assembly approves UN's Regular Budget in December each year. Each Member State is then assessed based on the Scale of Assessment approved by the General Assembly, and corresponding payment notes are issued by the UN in early January.

The statement emphasized that India has consistently figured on the UN's Honour Roll.

"India's promptness in making contributions to the UN demonstrates its unwavering support to the principles and purposes enshrined in the UN Charter and commitment to upholding the financial stability and operational effectiveness of the UN", the statement highlighted adding, this further reaffirms India's role as a responsible member of the UN.

