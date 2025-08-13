"India feels like it's not being fully respected," says internationl security professor

Boston [US], August 13 : Max Abrahms, Internationl Security Professor and Author of Book On Terrorist Dynamics, said that US' treatment towards India at the end of Operation Sindoor demonstrates a lack of expertise in terms of understanding how to act towards India.

Abrahms, in conversation with ANI, said that India does not feel respected by the way it is being treated.

"Pakistan became very vocally supportive of the US role and recommended a Nobel Prize for Trump, whereas India really chipped at the level of US involvement and especially Trump claiming so much credit for the course of that short war. I think that it demonstrates a lack of expertise in terms of understanding how not to act towards India," he said.

He said that the US doesn't know how to talk about India, or to India in the most productive way.

"I think that India feels like it's not being fully respected and that the Trump administration doesn't fully appreciate its contributions and also doesn't really regard India as a fully independent country on the world stage, even though it's the largest democracy in the world with the largest population and soon will be the third largest economy. So I don't think that the Trump administration knows how to speak about India or to India in the most productive way," he said.

Abrahms said that he was not sure how involved Trump was in the cessation of the India-Pakistan conflict or the other conflicts around the world that he claimed cessation responsibility for.

"Well, I was not party to the high-level interference by or involvement by the Trump administration in that conflict. So I cannot really say with any level of confidence exactly what the Trump administration's role was. What I do know and which general public knows as well, is that President Trump claimed a lot of personal responsibility for the end of that conflict, for the cessation of military blows by both India and Pakistan," he said.

Abrahms said that the India-US relations are dependent on the US-Russia meeting, as the bone of contention between US and India is Russian oil.

"We need to be a little bit patient in terms of the meetings between Trump and Putin. In a weird way, that war in Russia is connected to US-India relations because a lot of the current problem from the perspective of Washington is the Indian purchasing of Russian oil, which fuels the war in Ukraine," he said.

He further said that he hoped for a breakthrough, especially for the Quad, as it is important to counterbalance China in the region.

"I think that I'm certainly hoping for some kind of a breakthrough in those conversations. And if so, I believe that that will improve that'll set the US and India back on the correct course also paying attention not just to the tariffs, but to the quad relationship between the US, India, Japan and Australia. That alliance is seen as very important for counterbalancing against China," he said.

Abrahms said that it is imperative for the US to mend its relations in the Indo-Pacific as it is essential to control China.

"Its viability or at least its strength has been cast in doubt by this turn for the worse in US-India relations as well as the conflict between US and Japan. But you know the China threat isn't going away and the United States on especially under this administration, sees China as a threat that needs to be contained. And that is going to require the US to mend relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region. And so in that sense, I have to be optimistic moving forward," he said.

He further said that in a globalised world, the US cannot become isolated or have asymmetrical trade relations with other countries.

"And on top of that, we live in a globalized world and if something's bad for the Indian economy, it's also not good for the US economy. I do not see, you know, the global economic system in zero sum terms. And so it is actually in the US interest for Indian economic growth to continue apace. That is a very basic concept, which I think is poorly understood by elements within the Trump administration," he said.

He added that Trump's agenda of 'America First' is a dangerous path to tread, as it might have a negative effect on other countries and military relations.

"Trump administration goes by this concept of America first. They think America could essentially seal itself off from the rest of the world, become more economically independent, or constantly push for asymmetry in trade relations. But that's a dangerous path to go down. It can have not just a negative effect on the financial system, but also in terms of military ties," he said.

