India, Fiji review bilateral relations in 6th Foreign Office Consultations

Suva [Fiji], July 30 : The 6th India-Fiji Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on July 29 in Suva. The Indian delegation was led by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Fijian side was led by Raijeli Taga, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs (PS). The last FOC was held in July 2022 in Suva, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per the statement, the FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Secretary (South) and PS discussed ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in health, education, capacity building, trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, climate change, people-to-people and cultural exchanges in order to deepen and diversify the India-Fiji partnership.

Malhotra conveyed India's appreciation for Fijian Government's expression of solidarity and support in the global fight against terrorism, with special reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 2025. The two delegations also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Pacific.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular high-level engagements and political consultations. The next round of the FOC is expected to be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time in 2026.

During the visit, Malhotra paid courtesy calls on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, Biman Prasad, Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua and Assistant Minister for Health & Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa. Secretary(South) also had interactions with Filimoni Vosarogo, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Employment Productivity & Workplace Relations; Charan Jeath Singh, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry; and Sakiusa Tubuna, Assistant Minister for Office of the Prime Minister.

As per the statement, Malhotra held a roundtable discussion with prominent members of the business community in Fiji.

The visit of Secretary (South) to Fiji contributed to the enhancement of bilateral ties as well as closer cooperation under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in line with India's Act East Policy and the broader vision of the Indo-Pacific, as per the statement.

