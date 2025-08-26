India, Fiji sign MoU on super-speciality hospital as President Murmu hosts PM Rabuka

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

Welcoming Prime Minister Rabuka and his delegation, the President fondly recalled her meeting with him during her state visit to Fiji in August 2024, as well as the traditional welcome extended to her by the indigenous tribal elders. She also recalled her interactions with members of the vibrant Indian-origin community and appreciated the vital role they play in deepening understanding and friendship between the two countries, the MEA said.

Underlining the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji, characterised by strong people-to-people ties, the President said that the contributions of the Girmitiya community have been significant in not only upholding strong bonds but also shaping Fiji's multicultural identity, diverse society and economy. She added that as part of the modern and multifaceted partnership, India is privileged to partner in the socio-economic development of Fiji with a particular focus on Fijian priorities such as health, capacity building and training, and climate resilience.

The President stated that India remains committed to strengthening its relations and development partnership with the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), among which Fiji remains a special partner. She was happy to note that an MoU on establishing a super-speciality hospital in Fiji was signed on Monday, marking a milestone in the shared vision for enhanced healthcare cooperation, the MEA release stated.

She further said that capacity building has always been an important pillar of India-Fiji relations, including through the ITEC training programmes for Fijian officials in Indian institutions. She noted that digital technologies have brought about a revolution in financial inclusion in India, and that India would be happy to share with Fiji experiences in initiatives such as UPI payment systems, Jan Dhan, and Aadhar.

The President also welcomed the fact that the government of Fiji has prioritised strengthening relations with India, which is evident in the strong momentum in recent engagements. Both leaders expressed confidence that the visit will open new avenues for cooperation, benefitting the people of both countries, the MEA added.

