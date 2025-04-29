India, France sign intergovernmental agreement on 26 Rafale Jets for Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], April 29 : India and France on Monday signed an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) for the procurement of 26 Dassault Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy.

The contract comprises 22 single-seat Rafale M aircraft and 4 twin-seat Rafale D aircraft. The comprehensive agreement also includes training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons, and a five-year Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) support package, according to the Embassy of France in India.

It further provides for additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of Rafale aircraft.

According to the Embassy of France, the signing ceremony was jointly presided over by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary of India, in the presence of a distinguished delegation comprising senior officials, military officers, and representatives from the defence industry.

On this occasion, supporting agreements between the two governments and with industry partners were also concluded, further strengthening the comprehensive scope of the cooperation.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale M is a proven carrier-based combat aircraft. Deliveries of the Rafale M jets will begin in 2028 and are expected to be completed by 2030. Training of Indian Navy aircrew will be conducted in both India and France, as per the Embassy.

At the signing ceremony on Monday, France Ambassador Mathou, said: "Today's agreement marks a significant new milestone in the strategic partnership between France and India. Reflecting the deep mutual trust and confidence that underpin our defence cooperation, it also highlights the ability of the French industry to align with India's evolving needs. It paves the way for stronger industrial ties and opens new horizons for our partnership."

