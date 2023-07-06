New Delhi [India], July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to his meeting with President Macron in Paris on Bastille Day, adding that the India-France Strategic Partnership holds great significance for global good.

Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Macron has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today.

The meeting has come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit as the guest of honour on France's Bastille Day.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Pleased to receive Mr Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to meeting with my friend President Macron in Paris on Bastille Day."

Bastille Day is, notably, the National Day of France and what makes the occasion more special is that it is also the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership this year.

"The India-France Strategic Partnership holds great significance for global good," PM Modi added.

The Indian military contingent would also be part of the marching contingent on Bastille Day, alongside their French counterparts to mark this important milestone.

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14.

The French traditional military parade is held in Paris during Bastille Day on July 14. PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain expressed the desire to have Indian troops participate in the parade and Indian Rafales in the sky to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Speaking toin an exclusive interview, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "Well, it's going to be a very important visit. India is the guest of honour on our Bastille Day...our National Day. Every year we have a guest of honour but this year, it is very special that's the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India and we wanted to have Indian troops in the parade and also Indian Rafales in the sky."

The envoy commended the camaraderie between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized the intention to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

