India, France strengthen civil nuclear ties, discuss Ukraine, West Asia at Special Task Force meeting

New Delhi [India], September 23 : India and France held the Second Meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy in the national capital, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes.

The meeting, held on Monday, reviewed progress in bilateral civil nuclear cooperation and explored avenues to deepen the strategic partnership across innovation, defence, and regional issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asia crisis.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of advancements made over the past year, emphasising engagement in emerging technologies such as Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as outlined in the Declaration of Intent signed in February 2025. Both sides also agreed to maintain close coordination on key aspects of civil nuclear cooperation.

"During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made over the past year through various meetings and consultations. They agreed to remain in close touch over various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation. They reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as articulated by the Declaration of Intent on SMRs and AMRs signed in February 2025," the MEA statement read.

The discussions also covered broader bilateral ties, including innovation, technology, defence, space, counter-terrorism, and trilateral cooperation with third countries.

Misri and Descotes exchanged views on global and regional developments, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia, particularly Gaza.

A press statement from the French Embassy in India highlighted Descotes' gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to President Emmanuel Macron for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, noting that 2026 will be celebrated as the India-France Year of Innovation.

"Innovation and new technologies are growing fields of cooperation between France and India, and 2026 will mark the India-France Year of Innovation," the release stated.

Descotes reaffirmed France's support for deepening EU-India relations, backing an ambitious EU-India trade agreement following the 2025 Joint Communication on a New Strategic EU-India Agenda.

She also addressed international issues, including the pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the Gaza crisis, and the fight against terrorism.

"Ms Descotes and Mr Misri reviewed the different aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership, including civil nuclear energy and defence and security cooperation. They exchanged views on major international issues, including efforts for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and the fight against terrorism. Further, Ms Descotes reiterated France's support for deepening and expanding EU-India relations, following the 2025 Joint Communication of the European Commission and the High Representative on a New Strategic EU-India Agenda. France fully supports the conclusion of an ambitious trade agreement between the European Union and India," the release from the French Embassy read.

During her visit, Descotes met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra and also paid a courtesy call on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

She concluded her trip with visits to the Alliance Francaise de Delhi and Campus France offices, underscoring France's goal, set by President Macron and PM Modi, to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

