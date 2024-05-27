India-funded high-impact community development project inaugurated in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 27 : The buildings of Mangala Devi Singh Memorial Girls Hostel of Shree Padmakanya Secondary School at Dillibazar, Kathmandu, built with the Government of India's financial assistance was inaugurated on Monday.

The building built at the total project cost of NRs.32.36 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was inaugurated jointly today by Santosh Budathoki, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a storied hostel building comprising 39 rooms and other infrastructure including kitchen, dining hall, store rooms, warden room, guard room, visitors room, office room, library, multipurpose hall, waiting area, green room, laundry, toilets, bathrooms, solar backup system with other facilities at Mangala Devi Singh Memorial Girls' Hostel of Shree Padmakanya Secondary School, Kathmandu." a release from the Indian Embassy stated.

"This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal on High Impact Community Development Projects. The project was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu." the release added further.

Chief District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu, Political representatives and Chairman, School Management Committee in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in priority sectors.

"The set-up created would be useful in providing better residential and education facilities to the students of Shree Padmakanya Secondary School. This infrastructure would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education." the release stated further.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 106 projects are in Bagmati Province, including 41 projects in Kathmandu District.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal.

Amongst these, 236 ambulances and 98 school buses have been gifted in Bagmati Province, including 70 ambulances and 53 school buses provided in Kathmandu District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people, and augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, especially in the education sector in Nepal.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

