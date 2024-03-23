India-funded hospital in Bhutan a "shining example" of strong partnership between Delhi-Thimphu

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan indicating the shining example of a strong partnership between the two countries in healthcare.

The newly constructed hospital would add value to the quality of mother and child health services in Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tshering Tobgay his Bhutanese counterpart inaugurated the state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

The Indian government has supported the development of the 150-bedded hospital in two phases.

"Phase One of the hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore and is operational since 2019. The construction of the second phase was taken up in 2019, as part of the 12th Five Year Plan at a cost of Rs 119 crore, and was completed now," the MEA said.

The new facility will house state-of-the-art facilities for Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, Operation Theatre, Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

Meanwhile, Bhutan's Minister for Health, Tandin Wangchuk, underscored the symbolic significance of the hospital's inauguration by Prime Minister Modi, as he described it as a demonstration of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

"All these facilities you see here were built with the assistance of and in partnership with the Government of India," Minister Wangchuk told ANI, highlighting the collaborative efforts that form the bedrock of the strong bilateral relationship.

PM Modi has concluded his two-day State visit to Bhutan and emplaned for New Delhi this morning. In a special gesture, King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay both came to see off the PM Modi at the airport.

