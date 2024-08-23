India gave message of 'Vausdhaiva Kutumbakam' to world, can never cheat anyone: Rajnath Singh in US

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], August 23 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India can never backstab others, and has always given the message of 'Vausdhaiva Kutumbakam' to the whole world.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington, Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to tell Indian members working here to work with full honesty. You should be dedicated to India, but since you are working here, your dedication to America should also not be questioned. Only then the perceptions of Indians will be good."

"Deceit is not in our character. We can be cheated, but we can never cheat others. This is the message that should go to the world," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that India has given to the world the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', and considers everyone in this world across all castes and religions as one family.

"We are the country, that gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the whole world. Those living in our country are not our only family members, but everyone in the world, irrespective of their caste, religion or community are members of the same family. 'Whole World is a Family', if there is one country that has given this message, it is only India. Everyone can't do this, only a spiritual country can do this," Singh further said.

He also told the Indian diaspora that New Delhi and Washington are "destined" to be strong partners.

"India and the US are natural allies, we have old ties. Even destiny wants India-US relations to be strong," he said addressing the Indian community in Washington on Thursday.

"When Columbus went on the expedition to discover America, he met the native Americans...so I believe, from the start, destiny wants India-US ties to be strong. And, our ties are continuously strengthening. Only India and the US coming together can bring peace, prosperity and stability to the world," he added.

Rajnath Singh further emphasised India's transformation in the last 10 years and said there has been a rapid change in the country's perception globally.

"The people of the Indian community who live outside India are concerned about the global perception of their country... I can confidently say that India's stature has risen in the international community. Earlier, India's opinions were not taken with as seriousness as they should have been. But, today when India speaks anything on the global forum, the world listens carefully," Singh said.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Defence stated.

A day earlier, the Defence Minister said that he would discuss areas of strategic interests and seek to strengthen defence cooperation between India and US with Lloyd Austin.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Leaving for Washington. India and the United States share a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to meet my friend @SecDef Austin. Will discuss areas of strategic interests, while seeking to strengthen defence cooperation."

