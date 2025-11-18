India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting emphasises strengthening defence partnership, industry collaboration

New Delhi [India], November 18 : The India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting on Tuesday underscored the need for a closer defence partnership and deeper industry collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the area of defence technology, as per an official release.

During the discussions co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defence, Jens Plotner, the two sides explored a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for the co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

The co-chairs reiterated their shared commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation, marking defence ties as a vital pillar of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the regional security environment and future collaborations, including the institutionalisation of joint military exercises. Germany's participation in the upcoming TARANG SHAKTI (multinational air combat exercise) and MILAN (multinational naval exercise) in 2026 was confirmed, further deepening defence ties between the two countries.

India's role as the 'First Responder' and 'Net Security Provider' for countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) was a key point of discussion. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh informed the German delegation about India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement of Security and Growth Across Regions), which guides India's approach to regional security. He outlined the country's ongoing work with IOR nations on maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance, the release stated.

The German side acknowledged India's critical role in the region and recognised the country's leadership in fostering stability and security in the IOR.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the importance of closer industry collaboration between India and Germany.

According to the release, the two sides emphasised connecting their respective defence industries, particularly to advance niche technologies. Both leaders agreed that such collaboration would benefit both countries in developing cutting-edge defence solutions.

India and Germany are celebrating 25 years of their 'Strategic Partnership' this year, and the discussions reaffirmed the mutual trust and shared values that underpin their long-standing relationship. With an increased focus on strengthening defence and security cooperation, both nations are poised to enhance their partnership in the years ahead.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further enhance bilateral defence ties, ensuring greater regional stability and security through ongoing collaboration and joint initiatives.

