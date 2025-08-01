India, Germany strengthen semiconductor collaboration at 7th Fraunhofer Innovation and Technology Platform

New Delhi [India], August 1 : The 7th edition of the Fraunhofer Innovation and Technology Platform (FIT) 2025 reinforced the strategic partnership between India and Germany in the critical sectors of microelectronics and semiconductors.

A key milestone of the day-long event was the launch of a knowledge paper co-authored by Fraunhofer and the EPIC Foundation, outlining a collaborative roadmap for innovation, skilling, and technology development, Fraunhofer stated in a release.

Organised by the Fraunhofer Society, Europe's largest applied research organisation, and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, the conference brought together senior government officials, researchers, top academia, and industry leaders from both countries.

According to Fraunhofer, with a focus on themes such as CMOS chip design, sensor systems, MEMS, advanced packaging, system reliability, and human capital development, the event showcased Fraunhofer's latest applied R&D and its relevance to India's evolving tech landscape.

Fraunhofer's high-powered German delegation of over 12 experts across multiple institutes presented scalable innovations and technology partnerships for India. The German keynote was delivered by Professor Albert Heuberger, Spokesman of the Fraunhofer Microelectronics Group; Executive Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IIS) and Chairman of the Research Fab Microelectronics Germany (FMD)

Professor Heuberger highlighted in his address, "At Fraunhofer FMD, we bridge the gap between academic research and industry application, elevating microelectronics technologies to drive innovation. Our collaboration with India aims to inspire, exchange ideas, and support your ambitious semiconductor mission with our world-class expertise and infrastructure." He added

that "Microelectronics is not optional. It is foundational."

The knowledge paper released at the event outlines actionable strategies for India and Germany to co-develop semiconductor capabilities, drawing on Fraunhofer's lab-to-market model and EPIC Foundation's policy and ecosystem insights. It focuses on key areas including sensors, packaging, MEMS, chip design, power electronics, and skilling, as per Fraunhofer.

In her welcome address, Anandi Iyer, Director, Fraunhofer Office India, emphasised, "India stands as a beacon of hope and progress, breaking glass ceilings with audacious mission-mode programs. At Fraunhofer, we believed in India's growth story 18 years ago and have since generated over 70 million euros in contract research, with 60 per cent of this coming from medium-sized industries that have adopted innovation. Together with the Indian government and industry, we are building transformative partnerships to drive economic prosperity and inclusivity."

The valedictory session featured addresses by Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India, and Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, followed by a panel discussion with industry leaders and Fraunhofer experts.

The Fraunhofer Innovation and Technology (FIT) Platform is Fraunhofer's flagship IndoGerman knowledge exchange forum, launched in 2012. Held biennially, it brings together science, industry, and policy to spotlight applied research and foster meaningful partnerships in technology areas of strategic relevance to both countries.

