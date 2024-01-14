India gifts buses, ambulances, tractors, assorted flags to Uganda ahead of NAM summit

Kampala [Uganda], January 14 : In a warm gesture, India has gifted 10 executive buses, 5 ambulances, 10 tractors and 2664 flags/flag poles to Uganda ahead of the NAM (Non-aligned Movement) contact group summit, which will take place in Kampala this month.

It will be the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, which will be held this month.

In a post on social media platform X, the High Commissioner of India to Uganda wrote, "On behalf of Govt. of India gifted 10 executive buses, 5 ambulances, 10 tractors and 2664 flags/flag poles promised by EAM @DrSJaishankar to @GenJejeOdongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs @UgandaMFA, to support Ugandan side to host @NAM_Uganda & @G77Summit_Ug Summits."

On behalf of Govt. of India gifted 10 executive buses, 5 ambulances, 10 tractors and 2664 flags/flag poles promised by EAM @DrSJaishankar to @GenJejeOdongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs @UgandaMFA, to support Ugandan side to host @NAM_Uganda & @G77Summit_Ug Summits. pic.twitter.com/Z87LYNcy0D— Upender Singh Rawat (@UpendraSRawat) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda wrote on X, "The MFA @GenJejeOdongo

received a donated consignment of buses, ambulances, tractors and assorted flags for @NAM_Uganda and @G77summit_Ug plus observer nations and international organizations from the Republic of India at the Ministry Head quarters in Kampala -Uganda."

"The items were delivered by the High Commissioner of India to Uganda, H.E Upender Singh Rawat ahead of the two Summits due for 15-20th and 21st &22nd January 2024 respectively at Speke Resort Hotel, Munyoyo -Kampala," it added.

https://x.com/UgandaMFA/status/1745856734772572305?s=20

Uganda was endorsed to chair the Non-Aligned Movement on behalf of Africa for the period from 2022 to 2025.

Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Uganda in April last year and discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains.

"Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defense, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The NAM chair position rotates every three years during summit conferences. The chair of the movement is assisted by both the former and incoming chairs. According to the movement, this structure represents its past, present and future.

Azerbaijan chaired the NAM for the period between 2019 to 2022 having taken over from Venezuela.

The Non-Aligned Movement was formed in 1961 during the end of the colonial system and the independence struggles globally and at the height of the Cold War.

The NAM is composed of 120 member states from the developing world and is the largest forum for political coordination and consultation after and within the United Nations.

It is a forum not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor