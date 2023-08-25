India, Greece agree on elevating bilateral ties to level of "Strategic Partnership” 

Athens [Greece], August 25 : In a joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership".

The two countries agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres, the India-Greece joint statement underlined.

"Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a "Strategic Partnership” and agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres."

The two Prime Ministers also decided to take steps to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The leaders also directed that both sides aim to double bilateral trade by 2030 in recognition of the recent growth in bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In 1950, India and Greece established diplomatic ties, and the current meetings between the leaders of India and Greece have demonstrated a desire to diversify the existing ties.

Taking into account the long-standing cultural exchanges between India and Greece, both PM Modi and his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis welcomed efforts to promote exchanges in all forms of art.

"They also agreed to encourage joint efforts in preserving and protecting ancient sites, and strengthen cooperation within UNESCO," the joint statement read.

Moreover, Greece was welcomed into the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Prime Minister Modi.

He also looked forward to Greece’s membership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Whereas, on the other hand, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed confidence that under India’s leadership, the G20 will successfully advance its goals., as he welcomed India’s Presidency of the G20 Forum.

PM Modi arrived in Athens for a day visit, after attending the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

At the Athens International Airport, PM Modi was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

He received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the hotel in Athens with members of the diaspora who had gathered outside the hotel chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' and 'Modi, Modi.'

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece. The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983 by Indira Gandhi. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.

