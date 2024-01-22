India hands over 15th consignment of humanitarian aid comprising power generators to Ukraine

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Indian envoy to Ukraine, Harsh Kumar Jain handed over the 15th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Friday, Embassy of Ukraine in India said on Sunday.

The Indian envoy handed over the consignment, which included ten 30 Ifl/A generators, to the Director of the "Kryla Nadiyi" Charitable Fund, Mataliya Liska, in the presence of the Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytskyy.

The Embassy said the generators will be provided to eight educational institutions in Lviv region to support their educational processes.

The Ukrainian Embassy also expressed its gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the Indian government.

The statement said, "We express our sincere gratitude for provided humanitarian assistance during the hard times of Russian aggression. We highly appreciate the human-centric approach of the Government of India and its commitment to continue to provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine."

Earlier in August, India handed over the 14th consignment of humanitarian aid comprising essential medicines to crisis-hit Ukraine. The aid was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Jain.

The consignment was handed over to Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health, Ihor Kuzin and commenting on this, Ukrainian Minister thanked the Government of India for the assistance.

Recently, India and Ukraine held the ninth round of the India-Ukraine Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Kyiv and exchanged perspectives on the ongoing Moscow and Kyiv conflict and peace efforts.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma co-chaired the 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Ministry Emine Dzhaparova, according to the statement released by MEA.

"The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in their entirety and also exchanged perspectives on the ongoing conflict and peace efforts. Global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda," the statement read.

