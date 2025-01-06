India hands over campus and hostel buildings in Nepal's Myagdi, infra facilities to help improve access to higher education

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 6 : The campus and hostel buildings of Myagdi Multiple Campus, Myagdi built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of Nepal Rupees 27.93 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was formally handed over to Campus Management Committee today.

It was handed over jointly by Raj Kumar Thapa, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Myagdi and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on this occasion, a release from India Embassy in Nepal said.

The release said that the Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of campus buildings including the humanities block, management block, girls' hostel block and other allied facilities.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Myagdi.

"Political representatives, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Myagdi and Chairperson, Myagdi Multiple Campus appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal," the release said.

It said the infrastructure created would help provide access to higher education and hostel facilities to the students of Myagdi Multiple Campus. It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region.

Myagdi Multiple Campus was established in 1996. The campus is a community-based institution and offers Bachelor's and Master-level courses. The campus has around 950 students, 70 per cent of whom are girls.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in uplifting its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor