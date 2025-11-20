India hands over consignment of medicines to Seychelles

Victoria, Nov 20 India on Thursday handed over a consignment of medicines to Seychelles, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to support Victoria in its development priorities.

India's High Commissioner to Seychelles Rohit Rathish handed over the medicines to Seychelles Minister of Health Marvin Fanny. Seychelles President Patrick Herminie was also present on the occasion.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Seychelles stated, "Today, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, High Commissioner of India Shri Rohit Rathish handed over a consignment of medicines to Minister of Health Dr. Marvin Fanny."

"The consignment of 3.5 tonnes includes medicines for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, gastrointestinal ailments, vitamins and supplements. This donation reaffirms India’s commitment to support Seychelles in its development priorities," it added.

On November 6, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar congratulated Barry Faure on his appointment as Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

"Congratulate Barry Faure on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles. Look forward to working with him to strengthen the India-Seychelles partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in October, Herminie was sworn in as the sixth President of Seychelles during a national ceremony held at Unity Stadium. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony as India's representative.

During the visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan met Herminie at the State House in Victoria and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations. He also extended warm greetings to President Herminie on his assumption of office on behalf of the Government and people of India.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South, the Vice President's office said.

Radhakrishnan also met Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay at the State House to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Both leaders discussed the multi-faceted India–Seychelles relationship, rooted in shared heritage, culture, and people-to-people ties", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Vice President also conveyed his best wishes to Pillay for a successful tenure.

Diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles were established after the latter's independence in 1976. When Seychelles attained freedom on June 29, 1976, a contingent from the Indian Naval Ship, INS Nilgiri, participated in the Independence Day celebrations, according to the MEA. The Indian Mission was established in 1979 in Victoria, with the High Commissioner based in Dar-es-Salaam and concurrently accredited to Seychelles. The first resident High Commissioner was appointed in 1987, while Seychelles opened its resident mission in New Delhi in 2008.

