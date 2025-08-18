India hands over light strike vehicles, critical medical equipment to Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 18 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday handed over light strike vehicles, critical care medical equipment and military animals to Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel at a special ceremony held at Nepali Army headquarters in Kathmandu.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Nepal stated, "Strengthening Defence Cooperation Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri handed over Light Strike Vehicles, Critical Care Medical Equipment and Military Animals to Suprabal Janasewashree Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, at a special ceremony at the Nepali Army HQ, Kathmandu. This handing over of items reflects the close relationship between the two armies and our robust defence cooperation. It embodies the spirit of trust and partnership that has long characterised our enduring ties."

The military equipment handed over by Foreign Secretary Misri included six light strike vehicles, two military dogs for breeding, six army horses, and a consignment of medical supplies. Prior to the ceremony, Misri held talks with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, with discussions focusing on bilateral interests and strengthening defence ties.

Misri arrived in Nepal on Sunday for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai. During his visit, he met Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

On Sunday, Misri held talks with Amrit Bahadur Rai and the discussions covered various issues, including trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

"Foreign Secretary Mr. Amrit Bahadur Rai held bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Vikram Misri, in Kathmandu today. The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including connectivity, trade and development cooperation, underscoring the strong bond between the two nations," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Misri also called on Nepal's PM K P Sharma Oli on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal, in a post on X, said: "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli. FS reaffirmed the deep civilizational ties and strong India-Nepal partnership, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors."

Misri called on Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and conveyed greetings from the Indian leadership. During the meeting, he briefed the President on the progress in bilateral ties.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the Rt. Hon'ble President of Nepal Mr. Ramchandra Paudel and conveyed greetings of the Indian leadership, apart from briefing Hon'ble President on the progress in bilateral ties," Indian Embassy in Nepal posted on X.

The Foreign Secretary also called on Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to further enhance the multifaceted partnership between two nations across all sectors.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on on the Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba There was a substantial exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and ways to further enhance the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership, across all sectors", the mission posted on X.

In a statement issued on Friday ahead of Misri's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "India and Nepal share strong and friendly ties, which have seen concrete progress in recent years in diverse areas of cooperation. India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighbourhood First policy. Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties."

